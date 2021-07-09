Oxford Biomedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Oxford Biomedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oxford BioMedica Plc is a gene and cell therapy company which focused on developing life changing treatments for serious diseases. Oxford BioMedica Plc is headquartered in Oxford, the United Kingdom. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Oxford Biomedica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Investec upgraded shares of Oxford Biomedica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

OXBDF opened at $19.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.25 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Oxford Biomedica has a 12-month low of $9.19 and a 12-month high of $19.14.

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

