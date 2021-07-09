PAID Network Trading Up 1.2% This Week (PAID)

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. In the last week, PAID Network has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. One PAID Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00001061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PAID Network has a total market cap of $29.44 million and approximately $460,009.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002992 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001896 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00046227 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.50 or 0.00121218 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.03 or 0.00164711 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,360.28 or 0.99846662 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $312.65 or 0.00935752 BTC.

About PAID Network

PAID Network was first traded on January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

PAID Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAID Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAID Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

