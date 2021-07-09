Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Shares Gap Down to $4.61

Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.61, but opened at $4.34. Partner Communications shares last traded at $4.34, with a volume of 1 shares.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Partner Communications in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Get Partner Communications alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.64. The company has a market cap of $798.17 million, a P/E ratio of 230.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.09.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Partner Communications stock. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,242 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Partner Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTNR)

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, and roaming services, as well as services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Partner Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Partner Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.