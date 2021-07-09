Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $878.80 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) will report $878.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Patrick Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $858.70 million to $898.90 million. Patrick Industries reported sales of $424.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 107.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Patrick Industries will report full-year sales of $3.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.49 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Patrick Industries.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $850.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.35 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 21.66%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PATK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Patrick Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.20.

In related news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total value of $955,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 326,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,250,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 9,325 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total transaction of $812,673.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 316,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,622,715.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,000 shares of company stock worth $3,470,763 in the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Patrick Industries by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,094 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC raised its holdings in Patrick Industries by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 74,632 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,344,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Patrick Industries by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its holdings in Patrick Industries by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 52,628 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,473,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PATK opened at $71.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.44. Patrick Industries has a 12-month low of $47.74 and a 12-month high of $98.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product.

