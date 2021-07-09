Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Sets New 1-Year High at $109.38

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $109.38 and last traded at $109.03, with a volume of 3047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.57.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PAYX. Citigroup increased their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Paychex from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.35.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.84. The firm has a market cap of $39.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.02 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 86.84%.

In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $363,778.29. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,619 shares in the company, valued at $5,100,359.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 113,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $11,251,344.22. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 178,885 shares of company stock worth $17,653,610. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Paychex by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,292,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,106,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874,215 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Paychex by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,518,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,430,000 after buying an additional 1,792,651 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Paychex by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,462,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $632,226,000 after buying an additional 100,707 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Paychex by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,554,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $424,370,000 after buying an additional 338,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Paychex by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,180,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,704,000 after buying an additional 34,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

