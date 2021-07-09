Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.21

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd.

TSE:PPL opened at C$39.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.21. Pembina Pipeline has a 1-year low of C$26.77 and a 1-year high of C$41.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$39.24.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$2.05 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Pembina Pipeline to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$43.00 target price on Pembina Pipeline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Cfra raised their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$40.74.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.