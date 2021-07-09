Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PDRDY. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pernod Ricard from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.00.

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

Pernod Ricard stock opened at $42.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Pernod Ricard has a 12-month low of $30.53 and a 12-month high of $45.16. The company has a market capitalization of $56.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.228 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Pernod Ricard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.33%.

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.