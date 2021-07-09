Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) to report $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Perrigo’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the lowest is $0.58. Perrigo reported earnings of $1.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 39.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Perrigo will report full-year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.66. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $3.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Perrigo.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 8.06% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Perrigo in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perrigo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRGO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 26.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,267,000 after purchasing an additional 27,379 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 235,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,529,000 after purchasing an additional 42,787 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new stake in Perrigo during the fourth quarter worth about $1,936,000. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Perrigo by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 44,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Perrigo by 152.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 224,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,023,000 after buying an additional 135,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

PRGO traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.95. 7,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,071,592. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.90. Perrigo has a fifty-two week low of $38.20 and a fifty-two week high of $58.83. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of -27.42 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

