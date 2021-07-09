Peter Derycz Sells 156,981 Shares of Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) Stock

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) Chairman Peter Derycz sold 156,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $470,943.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Peter Derycz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Research Solutions alerts:

On Thursday, July 8th, Peter Derycz sold 13,273 shares of Research Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total value of $40,084.46.

Shares of RSSS opened at $3.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.69 million, a PE ratio of -310.00 and a beta of 0.47. Research Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $3.26.

RSSS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Research Solutions in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Research Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.35 price target for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Research Solutions by 19,444.6% in the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,934,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925,014 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Research Solutions by 145.2% in the first quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 1,657,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after acquiring an additional 981,500 shares during the period. Samjo Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Research Solutions by 82.5% in the first quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 1,460,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 660,000 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Research Solutions by 1,201.3% in the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 403,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 372,400 shares during the period. Finally, Parthenon LLC boosted its stake in shares of Research Solutions by 6.2% in the first quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 366,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 21,365 shares during the period. 30.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Research Solutions

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Research Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Research Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.