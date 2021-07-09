Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$7.59.

A number of research firms recently commented on PEY. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank raised shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

In other news, Senior Officer Scott Robinson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.30 per share, with a total value of C$36,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 313,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,288,601.10. Also, Senior Officer Darren Gee sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.52, for a total transaction of C$234,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,487 shares in the company, valued at C$459,575.24. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 27,050 shares of company stock worth $155,134 and sold 80,915 shares worth $507,338.

TSE:PEY opened at C$7.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.48. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 52 week low of C$1.86 and a 52 week high of C$8.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.12. The company has a market cap of C$1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$175.33 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

See Also: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.