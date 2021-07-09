Phillip Goldstein Sells 1,212 Shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) Stock

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) Director Phillip Goldstein sold 1,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total transaction of $11,865.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Phillip Goldstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 3rd, Phillip Goldstein sold 1,994 shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total transaction of $19,281.98.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Phillip Goldstein sold 10,089 shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total transaction of $97,964.19.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.58. The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.67 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.1376 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,174,322 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $10,498,000 after purchasing an additional 64,624 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 841,183 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,520,000 after acquiring an additional 9,861 shares during the last quarter. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC increased its position in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 1.5% during the first quarter. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC now owns 224,346 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares during the last quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC increased its position in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC now owns 220,928 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 3,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Swiss Helvetia Fund during the first quarter valued at $402,000. 31.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Swiss Helvetia Fund

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

