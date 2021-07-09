Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) PT Lowered to $95.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $126.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PSX. Piper Sandler cut Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.06.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

PSX stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,261,143. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $43.27 and a one year high of $94.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.70 billion, a PE ratio of -16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.79.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth $26,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.