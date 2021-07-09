Phoenixcoin (PXC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $87.00

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 9th. Phoenixcoin has a total market capitalization of $909,423.23 and approximately $87.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0109 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,021.32 or 0.99676036 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00039423 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $444.82 or 0.01303243 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.47 or 0.00388098 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00007338 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.40 or 0.00382049 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006398 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00010177 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004814 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Profile

PXC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 83,449,325 coins. The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

