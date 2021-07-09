Picton Property Income (LON:PCTN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $93.80

Picton Property Income Limited (LON:PCTN) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 93.80 ($1.23) and last traded at GBX 92.50 ($1.21), with a volume of 1366622 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 90.30 ($1.18).

Several research firms have recently commented on PCTN. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.31) price target on shares of Picton Property Income in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.31) target price on shares of Picton Property Income in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

The company has a market cap of £506.54 million and a PE ratio of 14.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 257.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a GBX 0.80 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 0.88%. Picton Property Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.44%.

In other Picton Property Income news, insider Michael Morris sold 186,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 87 ($1.14), for a total value of £162,005.31 ($211,660.97).

Picton, established in 2005, is a UK REIT. It owns and actively manages a Â£665 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 47 assets and with around 350 occupiers (as at 31 March 2020). Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

