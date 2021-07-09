Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $2.65 Million Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. reduced its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,674 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth $33,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on PAYX. Barclays lifted their price objective on Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Argus lifted their target price on Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.35.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $110.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.84. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $69.96 and a one year high of $111.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 86.84%.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 26,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total transaction of $2,666,851.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,392 shares in the company, valued at $6,374,699.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $3,371,635.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,548,302.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,885 shares of company stock worth $17,653,610 in the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.