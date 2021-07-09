Pinebridge Investments L.P. Increases Stock Position in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 24.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,139 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFPT. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Proofpoint by 3,535.7% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Proofpoint by 118.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 569 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Proofpoint in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Proofpoint by 401.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Proofpoint by 139.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Proofpoint alerts:

PFPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $176.00 target price (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Proofpoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.69.

Shares of PFPT stock opened at $173.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $172.68. Proofpoint, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.60 and a twelve month high of $174.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $287.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Proofpoint Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.