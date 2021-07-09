Pinz Capital Management LP Invests $3.55 Million in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 93,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Maxar Technologies by 20.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,983,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,285,000 after buying an additional 1,005,932 shares during the period. Simcoe Capital Management LLC grew its position in Maxar Technologies by 31.3% during the first quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,040,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,226,000 after buying an additional 485,955 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in Maxar Technologies by 6.4% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,378,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,119,000 after buying an additional 82,545 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Maxar Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,351,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,081,000 after purchasing an additional 38,732 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Maxar Technologies by 36.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,229,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,489,000 after purchasing an additional 329,098 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

MAXR has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.92.

In other Maxar Technologies news, SVP Jeff Robertson III sold 17,409 shares of Maxar Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $696,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Biggs C. Porter purchased 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $95,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

MAXR traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $35.85. The company had a trading volume of 12,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,454. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.95 and a 52-week high of $58.75.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($1.24). The company had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.81 million. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.80) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.07%.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

