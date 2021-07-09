Pinz Capital Management LP Invests $7.04 Million in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 42,200 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $7,037,000. First Republic Bank comprises 1.9% of Pinz Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,832,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,973,112,000 after buying an additional 333,492 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 13.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,788,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $798,516,000 after purchasing an additional 568,388 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 34.7% during the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,141,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $523,751,000 after purchasing an additional 810,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 4.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,937,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $488,448,000 after purchasing an additional 112,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 3.6% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,568,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $428,255,000 after purchasing an additional 88,071 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

FRC stock traded up $4.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $191.29. 8,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,749. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $100.38 and a 1-year high of $197.38.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 25.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.15%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Compass Point increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.94.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.