Pinz Capital Management LP Makes New $2.83 Million Investment in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 167,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,832,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HAYW. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Hayward in the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hayward during the 1st quarter worth about $59,687,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Hayward during the 1st quarter worth about $1,705,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hayward during the 1st quarter worth about $754,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hayward during the 1st quarter worth about $13,532,000. 50.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Hayward news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 1,120,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $17,999,107.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE:HAYW traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.25. 1,333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 854,620. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.16. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $26.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $334.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.65 million. Analysts anticipate that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hayward from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Hayward in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Hayward in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Hayward in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Hayward to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hayward presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.57.

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

