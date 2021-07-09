Pinz Capital Management LP Purchases New Shares in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 134,818 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,000. Pinz Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.25% of Primoris Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Primoris Services in the first quarter valued at $5,602,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Primoris Services during the first quarter valued at $837,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Primoris Services during the first quarter valued at $337,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Primoris Services by 2.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 547,583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,142,000 after buying an additional 10,843 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Primoris Services during the first quarter valued at $3,708,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRIM traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,606. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.24. Primoris Services Co. has a 52-week low of $15.03 and a 52-week high of $41.76.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $818.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.00 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 3.21%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.71%.

Several brokerages have commented on PRIM. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Primoris Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

