Pinz Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 60,900 VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO)

Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 60,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VZIO. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in VIZIO during the first quarter valued at $728,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in VIZIO during the first quarter valued at $515,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in VIZIO during the first quarter valued at $4,583,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of VIZIO during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of VIZIO during the 1st quarter worth about $4,850,000. 6.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VZIO traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,272. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $28.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.74.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $505.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.20 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VZIO shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, VIZIO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.29.

VIZIO Profile

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling a fully integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

