Pinz Capital Management LP Takes $5.55 Million Position in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 205,029 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,550,000. Green Plains comprises approximately 1.5% of Pinz Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Pinz Capital Management LP owned 0.46% of Green Plains as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Green Plains by 24.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 6,867 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in shares of Green Plains in the first quarter valued at $899,000. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 26.0% in the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,331,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,039,000 after buying an additional 275,000 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 8.6% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 35,822 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Plains in the first quarter valued at $1,880,000.

Several research firms have issued reports on GPRE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Green Plains in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens upgraded shares of Green Plains from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.86.

Shares of Green Plains stock traded up $1.34 on Friday, hitting $33.60. 18,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,010,522. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Green Plains Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $35.00.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.14). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $553.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.93 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brian Peterson sold 35,000 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $1,136,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,945,129.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James F. Crowley sold 16,000 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total transaction of $510,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,143.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,500. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

