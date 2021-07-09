Pinz Capital Management LP Takes Position in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 75,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,299,000. Pinz Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of Colfax as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CFX. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Colfax during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colfax by 151.4% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colfax by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Colfax during the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, High Pointe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Colfax in the first quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CFX traded up $0.89 on Friday, reaching $46.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,821. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.64, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.72. Colfax Co. has a 52 week low of $26.45 and a 52 week high of $50.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $879.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.42 million. Colfax had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.49%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Colfax Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

CFX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Colfax from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.45.

In other news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $8,628,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,816,243.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Patricia A. Lang sold 24,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $1,084,307.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,218 shares in the company, valued at $1,898,998.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 389,677 shares of company stock worth $17,173,157 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

