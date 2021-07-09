Piper Sandler Comments on Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $2.81 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.90. Piper Sandler currently has a “Buy” rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $3.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.15 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on JAZZ. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.63.

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $183.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.04. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $103.46 and a twelve month high of $189.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $177.60.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $607.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.07 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 22.95%. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 259 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 297 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 356 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total transaction of $246,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at $52,859,165.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,712,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,850 shares of company stock valued at $2,291,630 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

