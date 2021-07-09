Piper Sandler Cuts Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) Price Target to $70.00

Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Midwest’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Midwest from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

NASDAQ MDWT opened at $39.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.86. Midwest has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $126.00.

Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $6.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Midwest will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDWT. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Midwest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,973,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Midwest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,161,000. Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Midwest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,132,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Midwest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Midwest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,333,000. 27.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Midwest Company Profile

Midwest Holding Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in underwriting and marketing life insurance products in the United States. The company offers multi-year guaranteed and fixed indexed annuity products. It also provides investment advisory and related asset management services to third-party insurers and reinsurers; and a cloud-based policy administration solution for annuity and life insurance products.

