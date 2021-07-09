Piper Sandler Cuts Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) Price Target to $70.00

Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Midwest’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Midwest from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.
NASDAQ MDWT opened at $39.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.86. Midwest has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $126.00.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDWT. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Midwest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,973,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Midwest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,161,000. Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Midwest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,132,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Midwest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Midwest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,333,000. 27.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Midwest Company Profile
Midwest Holding Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in underwriting and marketing life insurance products in the United States. The company offers multi-year guaranteed and fixed indexed annuity products. It also provides investment advisory and related asset management services to third-party insurers and reinsurers; and a cloud-based policy administration solution for annuity and life insurance products.
Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?
Receive News & Ratings for Midwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.