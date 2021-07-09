Pizza Pizza Royalty (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) Trading 2.4% Higher

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:PZRIF)’s stock price traded up 2.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.79 and last traded at $8.79. 590 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 1,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.58.

Separately, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Pizza Pizza Royalty from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.63.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. It also sells food and beverages. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 749 restaurants in the royalty pool.

