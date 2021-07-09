PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Shares of PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) were down 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $34.75 and last traded at $34.77. Approximately 3,352 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,148,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.19.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLBY. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of PLBY Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on PLBY Group in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised PLBY Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of PLBY Group from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of PLBY Group from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.
In other PLBY Group news, major shareholder Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 153,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $7,152,284.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 360,627 shares of company stock worth $16,072,453.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PLBY Group in the first quarter worth about $198,000. Skye Global Management LP bought a new position in PLBY Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in PLBY Group in the first quarter worth $229,000. Towerview LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the first quarter worth $294,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the first quarter valued at $329,000. 25.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
PLBY Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLBY)
PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.
