PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Shares of PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) were down 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $34.75 and last traded at $34.77. Approximately 3,352 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,148,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.19.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLBY. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of PLBY Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on PLBY Group in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised PLBY Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of PLBY Group from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of PLBY Group from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $42.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.50 million. Analysts expect that PLBY Group, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PLBY Group news, major shareholder Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 153,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $7,152,284.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 360,627 shares of company stock worth $16,072,453.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PLBY Group in the first quarter worth about $198,000. Skye Global Management LP bought a new position in PLBY Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in PLBY Group in the first quarter worth $229,000. Towerview LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the first quarter worth $294,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the first quarter valued at $329,000. 25.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

