Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc (LON:PCFT) Insider Simon Cordery Purchases 3,090 Shares

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc (LON:PCFT) insider Simon Cordery purchased 3,090 shares of Polar Capital Global Financials Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 162 ($2.12) per share, for a total transaction of £5,005.80 ($6,540.11).

Shares of PCFT traded up GBX 1.90 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 163.90 ($2.14). 322,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,521. The company has a market capitalization of £497.97 million and a P/E ratio of -5.40. Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 102 ($1.33) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 171.50 ($2.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.24, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 165.97.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This is a boost from Polar Capital Global Financials Trust’s previous dividend of $2.00. Polar Capital Global Financials Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.12%.

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

