PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PolyPid Ltd. is a pharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and commercializes antibiotic drugs for the prevention of surgical infections. The company’s product candidate includes D-PLEX100, BONYPID-1000 and BONYPID-500 which are in clinical stage. PolyPid Ltd. is based in Petach Tikva, Israel. “

Shares of PYPD opened at $8.73 on Friday. PolyPid has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $17.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.81 million and a P/E ratio of -0.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.16.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.03. On average, analysts anticipate that PolyPid will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in PolyPid in the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PolyPid in the fourth quarter valued at about $700,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in PolyPid in the fourth quarter valued at about $931,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PolyPid in the first quarter valued at about $1,372,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in PolyPid by 92.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 151,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 72,921 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

About PolyPid

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product includes D-PLEX100, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.

