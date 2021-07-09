Pontem (NYSE:PNTM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Pontem Co. (NYSE:PNTM) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 9,985 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the previous session’s volume of 50,214 shares.The stock last traded at $9.69 and had previously closed at $9.70.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in Pontem during the first quarter worth approximately $133,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pontem during the first quarter worth approximately $2,409,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Pontem during the first quarter worth approximately $3,392,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Pontem during the first quarter worth approximately $8,148,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Pontem during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Pontem Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

