Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) Trading 4.7% Higher

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) traded up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.91 and last traded at $8.91. 3,424 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 274,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.51.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Poseida Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

The firm has a market cap of $547.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.88.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts forecast that Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Eric Ostertag sold 20,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total transaction of $200,900.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew A. Spear sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $33,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,693.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,083 shares of company stock worth $792,218. Corporate insiders own 19.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Poseida Therapeutics by 82.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,826,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,113 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Poseida Therapeutics by 19.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,764,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,851,000 after purchasing an additional 289,976 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Poseida Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,970,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Poseida Therapeutics by 89.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 402,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,846,000 after acquiring an additional 189,886 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Poseida Therapeutics by 5,129.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 310,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 304,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

