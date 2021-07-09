PowerPool (CVP) One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.32 Million

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. One PowerPool coin can currently be bought for about $0.89 or 0.00002631 BTC on popular exchanges. PowerPool has a total market cap of $28.96 million and approximately $2.32 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PowerPool has traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00055182 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003121 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00018118 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $306.08 or 0.00903332 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000355 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00089300 BTC.

PowerPool Coin Profile

PowerPool (CVP) is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,485,120 coins. PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp . The official message board for PowerPool is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp . PowerPool’s official website is powerpool.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling PowerPool

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PowerPool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PowerPool should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PowerPool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

