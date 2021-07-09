PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,547 shares during the period. PPL accounts for approximately 1.4% of Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $3,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 4,285.7% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 65.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PPL traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $28.26. 21,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,326,027. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of -23.77 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.80. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.20 and a fifty-two week high of $30.81.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is 69.17%.

PPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho decreased their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.83.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

