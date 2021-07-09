PPL (NYSE:PPL) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

PPL (NYSE:PPL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.53% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “PPL Corporation has a five-year capital investment plan in place to expand its renewable-generation capacity as well as focus on new technology to serve its customers more efficiently. The utility is also concentrating on infrastructure projects for generation, transmission and distribution. Moreover, the company signed an acquisition deal and also successfully divested its U.K. utility to concentrate on its core domestic operations. In addition, it has a strong liquidity position, which will enable it to meet its near-term debt obligation easily. Also, shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the past six months. However, unplanned outages at power plants may increase expenses, lower revenues and affect PPL Corp's financial performance. Further, pollution-control execution costs and legal costs may weigh on its finances.”

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PPL. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.83.

PPL opened at $28.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of -23.66 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. PPL has a 12-month low of $24.20 and a 12-month high of $30.81.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PPL will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PPL by 4.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of PPL by 0.4% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 109,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of PPL by 1.4% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 28,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in PPL by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in PPL by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 15,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.79% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

