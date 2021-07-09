PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Price Target Raised to C$15.00 at Tudor Pickering & Holt

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its price target lifted by Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Eight Capital upped their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$10.40 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Scotiabank upped their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty to C$16.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$16.00.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

Shares of PSK stock traded down C$0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting C$14.52. The company had a trading volume of 205,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,506. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.98. The firm has a market cap of C$3.23 billion and a PE ratio of 81.12. PrairieSky Royalty has a 52 week low of C$7.83 and a 52 week high of C$15.73.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$59.50 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.