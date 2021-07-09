Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 652,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,185 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Premier Financial were worth $21,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 57.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Premier Financial by 231.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC purchased a new position in Premier Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Premier Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in Premier Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 66.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Premier Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on PFC. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Premier Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.13.

PFC stock opened at $26.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $980.35 million, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.51. Premier Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.74 and a 12 month high of $35.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.91.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $82.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.33 million. Premier Financial had a net margin of 37.47% and a return on equity of 13.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Premier Financial Corp. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. This is an increase from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.68%.

Premier Financial Profile

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers various demand, checking, money market, certificates of deposits, certificates of deposit account registry service, and savings accounts; and investment products. The company also provides residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, home improvement and home equity loans, and consumer loans.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.