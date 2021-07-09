Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Shares Acquired by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 88.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 540,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254,133 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.08% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $23,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PBH. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 25.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Burney Co. acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000.

NYSE PBH opened at $51.00 on Friday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.19 and a 52 week high of $53.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.04.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $237.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PBH shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.20.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

