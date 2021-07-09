PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $895.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.37 million. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share.

PSMT stock opened at $88.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.03. PriceSmart has a fifty-two week low of $59.28 and a fifty-two week high of $104.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

In other PriceSmart news, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $1,784,800.00. Also, CEO Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.63, for a total transaction of $699,114.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,878 shares in the company, valued at $12,985,415.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,495 shares of company stock valued at $13,878,468 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of February 03, 2021, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S.

