Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primerica (NYSE:PRI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Primerica, Inc. provides financial products and services. It assists its clients in meeting their needs for term life insurance, which it underwrites, and mutual funds, variable annuities and other financial products, which it distributes primarily on behalf of third parties. The Company’s mission is to serve middle income families by helping them make informed financial decisions and providing them with a strategy and means to gain financial independence. The Company’s sales representatives use its proprietary financial needs analysis, or FNA, tool and an educational approach to demonstrate how its products can assist clients to provide financial protection for their families, save for their retirement and manage their debt. The Company’s clients are generally middle income consumers. Primerica also provides an entrepreneurial business opportunity for individuals to distribute its financial products. The Company is based in Duluth, Georgia. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PRI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Primerica from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist boosted their price objective on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $163.71.

NYSE PRI opened at $142.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $157.19. Primerica has a fifty-two week low of $107.63 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $636.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.81 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 17.66%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Primerica will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

In other Primerica news, Director John A. Jr. Addison sold 1,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.84, for a total transaction of $249,856.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,119,841.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 4,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.46, for a total value of $638,593.80. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 26,172 shares in the company, valued at $4,147,215.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,655 shares of company stock worth $3,658,622 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 4.3% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,010,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,841,000 after buying an additional 166,973 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,503,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,947,000 after buying an additional 100,932 shares during the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 13.1% during the first quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,888,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,171,000 after buying an additional 218,581 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 0.3% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,210,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,906,000 after buying an additional 4,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 766,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,252,000 after buying an additional 7,222 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

