Princess Private Equity Holding Limited (LON:PEY) Insider Merise Wheatley Buys 2,500 Shares of Stock

Princess Private Equity Holding Limited (LON:PEY) insider Merise Wheatley bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,115 ($14.57) per share, for a total transaction of £27,875 ($36,418.87).

Shares of PEY opened at GBX 12.90 ($0.17) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47. The stock has a market cap of £8.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 12.77. Princess Private Equity Holding Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 8.70 ($0.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 13.50 ($0.18).

Get Princess Private Equity alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a €0.34 ($0.39) dividend. This is a positive change from Princess Private Equity’s previous dividend of $0.29. This represents a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Princess Private Equity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.41%.

Princess Private Equity Holding Limited specializes in private equity and debt investments in non-public companies or assets through privately negotiated transactions. The fund invests in primary and secondary fund investments, direct investments, and listed private equity. It makes private equity investments in buyout, venture capital, and special situation and private debt investments in mezzanine, second lien, or senior debt investments.

Featured Story: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Princess Private Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Princess Private Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.