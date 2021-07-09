Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Procore Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

PCOR stock opened at $94.81 on Friday. Procore Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $78.96 and a fifty-two week high of $98.96.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

