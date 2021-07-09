Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) Cut to C at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Professional from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Professional from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.38.

Get Professional alerts:

NASDAQ PFHD opened at $17.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.96. Professional has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $19.25. The company has a market capitalization of $240.09 million, a PE ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.05.

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $19.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 million. Professional had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 17.48%. Research analysts predict that Professional will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Professional news, Director Carlos M. Garcia sold 3,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $66,059.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,078.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carlos M. Garcia sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total transaction of $88,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,684 shares in the company, valued at $141,462.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,468 shares of company stock valued at $593,651. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EJF Capital LLC boosted its stake in Professional by 21.5% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,078,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,817,000 after acquiring an additional 190,538 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Professional by 14.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 619,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,375,000 after purchasing an additional 77,294 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Professional by 7.8% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 199,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 14,451 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Professional by 38.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 50,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Professional by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 163,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. 58.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Professional Company Profile

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Professional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Professional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.