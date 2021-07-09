Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 9,314 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,874 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,314 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

OXY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. MKM Partners raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.89.

OXY opened at $29.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The stock has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.46. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $33.50.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.18. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 29.82% and a negative net margin of 85.93%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.52) EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is -1.02%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.