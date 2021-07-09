Profund Advisors LLC Sells 2,281 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,281 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 52,735.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,896,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889,266 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 14,433,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723,270 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,378,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Corteva by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,912,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,439,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,916,000 after acquiring an additional 685,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Samuel R. Eathington purchased 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.57 per share, with a total value of $149,925.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rajan Gajaria purchased 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.67 per share, for a total transaction of $129,142.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $42.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.29. The stock has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.83 and a fifty-two week high of $49.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 6.99%. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.67%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CTVA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Loop Capital raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corteva presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.21.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

