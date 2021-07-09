Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.810-$0.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $129 million-$132 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $132.05 million.Progress Software also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.460-$3.500 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $45.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.26. Progress Software has a 52 week low of $34.05 and a 52 week high of $49.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.28.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $129.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.99 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 37.43%. Progress Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Progress Software will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.12%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRGS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Progress Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Guggenheim started coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, SVP Jeremy Segal sold 761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $33,194.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.