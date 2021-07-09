Project Pai Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $201,857.00 (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. Project Pai has a market cap of $24.02 million and $201,857.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project Pai coin can now be bought for about $0.0154 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Project Pai has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Project Pai

Project Pai (PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,759,914,110 coins and its circulating supply is 1,556,823,309 coins. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

