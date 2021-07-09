ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Up to $8.65

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.65, but opened at $8.96. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $9.06, with a volume of 1,129,434 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.69.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the first quarter valued at about $176,208,000. IMC Chicago LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 229.2% in the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 1,067,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,202,000 after purchasing an additional 743,093 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 1,851.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 570,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,663,000 after purchasing an additional 541,417 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 11.5% in the first quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 3,879,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,896,000 after purchasing an additional 399,670 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 74.1% in the first quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 401,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after purchasing an additional 170,722 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

