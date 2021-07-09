Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Shares Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 66.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,956 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,188 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 235.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 351.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 1,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total value of $77,335.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 135,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,737,438.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PB opened at $69.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.00. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.80 and a 52 week high of $83.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.28.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $288.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.46 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 42.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.38%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Prosperity Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.63.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

