Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.14 Million

Analysts expect Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) to report sales of $60.14 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Prothena’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $60.00 million to $60.23 million. Prothena reported sales of $200,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29,970%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prothena will report full-year sales of $118.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $74.16 million to $140.84 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $850,000.00, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $900,000.00. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Prothena.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 57.65% and a negative net margin of 14,255.73%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PRTA. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Prothena from $33.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup began coverage on Prothena in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Prothena from $29.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America upgraded Prothena from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Prothena in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Prothena has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.78.

Prothena stock opened at $55.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.76 and a beta of 1.58. Prothena has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $59.74.

In related news, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 115,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $5,318,787.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher S. Henney sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.73, for a total value of $572,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Prothena by 22,878.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,312,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297,931 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Prothena by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,935,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,745,000 after acquiring an additional 879,254 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in Prothena during the 1st quarter worth $46,650,000. Palo Alto Investors LP boosted its position in Prothena by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 1,742,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,772,000 after acquiring an additional 50,700 shares during the period. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in Prothena during the 4th quarter worth $14,252,000. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

