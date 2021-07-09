Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Trading Up 7%

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)’s share price was up 7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $59.66 and last traded at $59.06. Approximately 3,152 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 624,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.22.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PRTA shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Prothena from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Prothena from $29.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup began coverage on Prothena in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Prothena from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Prothena from $33.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.78.

The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -19.22 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.79.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 14,255.73% and a negative return on equity of 57.65%. As a group, analysts forecast that Prothena Co. plc will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 115,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $5,318,787.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $692,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher S. Henney sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.73, for a total value of $572,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Prothena in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 160.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 171.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prothena in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

